Isle of Wight Island Independent councillor, Colin Richards, sadly passed away over the weekend.

Although involved in local politics for many years, Colin joined the Island Independent group of councillors in 2013, when he stood as Councillor for Arreton and Newchurch.

A “man of great integrity”

Leader of the Island Independent Group, Cllr Julia Baker-Smith told OnTheWight,

“The Island Independent Group send our deepest condolences to Cllr Colin Richards family. Colin was the Grandfather figure of the group, always on hand with his advice and wisdom. Colin was a man of great integrity who truly cared for his community and his Island. “Even in his final weeks and months Colin was still assisting and representing the residents of Arreton and Newchurch. Colin was a key figure in County Hall and will be very sadly missed by all who knew him.”

Councillor Charles Chapman, Chairman of the Isle of Wight Council, said:

“Following the sad news of the passing of serving Isle of Wight Council Councillor, Colin Richards, my thoughts and that of the council thoughts are with his family at this time.”

The council flag has been lowered at County Hall today as a mark of respect to both Councillor Richards, and also former council leader Morris Barton, who has also recently passed away.

A “man of great character”

Leader of the Isle of Wight Council, Dave Stewart, said,

“It is with extreme sadness that I have received the news of the death of Councillor Colin Richards. “I have known and worked with Colin for some years on the council and he has for me been a man of great character and highly respected by all of us on the council. He has served the community of Arreton and Newchurch well and I am sure he will be missed by his local community. “Finally I would wish to send my condolences to all his family at this very difficult time.”

A popular local councillor

Cllr Geoff Lumley said,

“The Labour Group are sorry to see the passing of Colin Richards. “He was a popular local councillor and a loyal member of his group at County Hall. He will be missed.”

There will be no by-election for the seat of Arreton and Newchurch councillor preceding the local council elections in May 2017, as it is within six months of a planned election; the seat will remain vacant until this time.

Our thoughts are with Colin’s family, friends and colleagues.

Image: Simon Haytack under CC BY 2.0