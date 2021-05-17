Indian variant: Isle of Wight Covid-19 cases too low to report

A number of News OnTheWight readers have been in touch asking whether there have been any Covid cases reported on the Isle of Wight with the Indian variant, B.1.617.2.

News OnTheWight contacted the authorities to ask the question last week and this morning an Isle of Wight council spokesperson advised,

“It is not possible to comment on cases at a local authority level, as if any cases, the number will be low and create a risk of identification.”

Over the last seven days there have been 14 confirmed cases of Covid-19 – on the Isle of Wight, with the highest daily rate reaching five cases (Thurs 13th).

Regional cases
As of 12th May, on a regional level the South East had 98 cases reported, 7.8 per cent of the population.

Almost half of those (46) were cases from people who had travelled.

For those with a head for technical briefings, the Government document – Investigation of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern: technical briefings – is updated regularly and contains regional figures.

Fenders

At the moment. Wait until all the coach loads of holiday makers arrive from Bradford and Burnley, then give it 3 weeks.

kerry

Just avoid Ryde, Sandown, Shanklin and most of all, Godshill, and you’ll be fine Fenders

