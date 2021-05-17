Thief caught on wildlife camera stealing compost from young people’s community plot

Network Ryde, the youth offer in Ryde, had a disappointing end to their week after it was discovered that someone had stolen a bag of compost from their community allotment plot.

The team have a wildlife camera at their plot, but after checking it on Saturday instead of seeing birds and other wildlife on the screen, they were faced with the image of a man helping himself to a bag of their compost.

Disappointing for the young people

Becky Swan, Youth Work Manager at Network Ryde, told News OnTheWight that they’ve since had several kind offers from residents to replace the compost, but added,

“To me the cost of the compost is irrelevant however the principle behind stealing from the young people has infuriated me. The young people fundraise for the plants and materials for the plot and are incredibly disappointed with this. “We work hard to build positive relationships between young people and the community and as you can see here, this is an adult taking the compost.”

Reported to the police

The theft has been reported to the Police who have the full video.

Caught on camera

If you know who this might be please ask them to return the compost.