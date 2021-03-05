Industrial action by ferry workers suspended after breakthrough in talks

The industrial action was planned for April, May and June, but the RMT report that negotiations are moving in the right direction for now

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

wightlink st cecilia

The RMT have advised their members at Wightlink Ltd and Wightlink (Guernsey) Ltd that the planned industrial action scheduled to take place in April, May and June has been suspended.

The news follows a meeting held between the union’s negotiating team and the Wightlink CEO and Senior Management Team on Tuesday (2nd March 2021).

RMT: Moved us in the right direction
The RMT say a “series of commitments” were made by the company at that meeting,

“Which the union’s negotiating team believes have moved us in the right direction and that further dialogue could now potentially find a resolution to end the dispute.”

Both parties will be meeting again next week (9th March) and the union’s negotiating team has requested that all the industrial action is suspended in order to allow these discussions to take place.

RMT: Book on for all of their shifts as normal
The RMT told members,

“In light of these developments and having discussed this matter with the union’s negotiating team, the union’s National Executive Committee has agreed to suspend the planned strike action which was scheduled to take place in April, May and June 2021. Consequently, all members at Wightlink Ltd and Wightlink (Guernsey) Ltd should book on for all of their shifts as normal.”

Image: elsie under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 5th March, 2021 7:38am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oiG

Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Industrial action by ferry workers suspended after breakthrough in talks"

newest oldest most voted
Fenders

Can you plan the Industrial action over the festival weekend please?

Thank you.

Vote Up10Vote Down
5, March 2021 8:25 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*