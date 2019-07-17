Inspirational peace activist explores global dangers and people’s actions to prevent nuclear and climate catastrophe

The Ventnor Fringe Festival is almost upon us (note the new dates 23rd-28th July). The six day wonderland of pop-up bars and boutique venues, will this year feature more than 300 artists from across the world.

Global dangers talk and debate

But it’s not just live music, comedy, dance, theatre and art, there’ll also be a fascinating talk and debate on ‘global dangers’.

Short-termism is at the root of many of the challenges we face in the 21st century from climate change to politics. Dr Rebecca Johnson inspirational peace activist and international speaker will explore global dangers and people’s actions to prevent nuclear and climate catastrophe.

In the subsequent discussion she will be joined by Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion and environmental campaigner Julie Hutchison, both supporters of Extinction Rebellion.

This is a free event, please join us.

Where and when

Head to the Green Room at Salisbury Gardens, Dudley Road, Ventnor.

The event takes place on Friday 26th July between 3-5pm. Suitable for all ages.

Image: zongo under CC BY 2.0