Investment in local energy company could see £300k pa for the council

The Isle of Wight council (IWC) executive will next week be considering plans to invest in a local energy company with the aim to increase revenue for the council, as well as offer a more sustainable energy system and financial benefits for residents.
Papers for next week’s Executive meeting explain the IWC has been investigating how it can become involved in the provision of energy services to residents and business.
Several other local authorities – such as Cheshire East Council, Peterborough City Council, Nottingham City Council and Bristol City Council – have already set up local energy supply companies.
Possible joint venture
The council has received a proposal from Reenergise Ltd “to establish a local energy company as a joint venture”.
The organisation already holds gas and electricity supply licences and according to the paper (see below) has the systems in place to comply with the licence requirements.
Initial appraisals predict the local energy company (IOWEnergyCo) could bring in over £300,000 per year from year five onwards.
Executive members will be asked to confirmed the terms for a joint investment (£208,250) with Community Energy Exchange Holdings Ltd in the local energy company as well as, potentially, a further investment of £200,000 in the Community Energy Exchange (CX) – which could see a call centre and support office being set up on the Island.
Summary of the terms
Full details can be found in the paper below, but a summary of the terms read:
- An investment from the council of £208,250.
- A shareholding in IOWEnergyCo of 49 per cent.
- Isle of Wight Council to have two seats on the board of directors out of a total of four. Board approvals with a simple majority.
- IOWEnergyCo to be an approved agent of CX.
- IoWEnergyCo or Isle of Wight Council may enter into power purchase agreements (PPAs) with local energy generators to supply energy onto the grid for consumption on the Isle of Wight.
- When appropriate, to expand its activities possibly to include heat supply, water supply, internet and telephone supply, demand side response services (including time of use tariffs), energy storage, energy efficiency measures, electric vehicle service and other suitable services.
- An annual dividend will be payable provided that the payments do not exceed cumulative profit and allow for sufficient cash to be retained in the business to ensure the annual cycle can be covered.
- Once the business is operating profitability both parties can consider offering a proportion of their shareholding for community investment.
Officers state the investment will be subject to “full due diligence and the preparation of a business case”.
Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.
Image: alanclarkdesign under CC BY 2.0
Friday, 6th January, 2017 1:19pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eSM
Filed under: Electricity, Environment, Featured, Gas, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Utilities
yjc
6.Jan.2017 2:41pm
If something sounds too good to be true it usually is.
odavido
6.Jan.2017 3:31pm
its not the first of april already is it
Colin
6.Jan.2017 3:32pm
What a load of tosh. Money down the drain. If it is such a good idea then those looking to do it should get off to the bank for a loan and see how far they get. Not and very spring to mind.
Colin
6.Jan.2017 3:38pm
And another thing.
Why is it that the council seem to think that they are capable getting involved in business propositions? Is it the carrot of possibly tuppence halfpenny at the end of the rainbow.(or five years in this case?)
One thing Mr. Pugh said that was absolutely right when disposing of Shanklin Theatre and Ryde theatre, was that the council hadn’t the experience.
The same still applies.
Fazza
6.Jan.2017 4:00pm
I do hope that none of the councillors have a hidden interest in this newly created company. If it sounds too good to be true then it usually is.
pieinsky
6.Jan.2017 5:29pm
I’m reminded of PFI. The effect has been great expense to us; with limited, rather than the unlimited applicability heralded at the time, with great savings as I recall.
Result the perpetrators of this great scheme have left, couldn’t get out fast enough.
No the IWCC have no business acume, they can’t even manage planning, schools, welfare, you name it. Whats so very difficult about running a well established department and not screw it up?
Island Monkey
6.Jan.2017 5:27pm
So the council gets two seats on the board, the same as the company? And yet it owns just 49% of this joint venture scheme. In other words, it can always be out voted!
They really haven’t a clue have they?
Wise words
6.Jan.2017 7:11pm
That is another £208k flushed down the pan then when will they learn they are no good at business and stop trying
Colin
7.Jan.2017 1:01pm
This is not an Island Company. Reenergise head office is in Surrey. The founder is Tarquin Henderson. They are more consultants. Read their website. The offshoot may be based on the Island, but this is just another get rich quick scheme that is not going to produce anything. I do hope that individual councillors find time to do their research on the company and read exactly what it is that is being proposed before they vote. Ms Hoften has noted that at times many councillors appear not to understand what it is they are voting for. With so many small suppliers springing up and also folding (one last month) there will not be the customers in an ultra competitive market.
There are so many ifs and coulds and mights in the document that anyone with half an ounce of common sense would steer well clear.
electrickery
7.Jan.2017 1:08pm
Does IWC really believe it has the right to put our money at such risk when it can’t meet fundamental commitments?