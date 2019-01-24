Island charity, and you, can benefit from reduced cost Will Writing Scheme

Elisha shares this latest news on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed

It is important to make a will for many reasons, by taking the time to plan your future and that of the ones you love, you can ensure your wishes are met.

You may want to ensure the passing of your assets/ specific items onto children or other relatives, or to protect yourself from Inheritance Tax.

Have your assets shared as you wish

If you don’t make a will, your estate may be distributed by the government according to intestacy rules. This means your estate is divided in a pre-determined way and this may not be to the people who you wanted to benefit.

Age UK Isle of Wight are proud to be working with local legal firms to offer all Island residents over the age of 50 a discounted Will Writing Service throughout March 2018.

Reduced cost

In return for a donation of £75 (Single Will) or £150 (Joint Will) to Age UK Isle of Wight one of the participating legal firms will write you a basic will.

We have four local legal firms involved in the scheme this year: Glanvilles Damant Ltd, Wheelers Solicitors, Diana Deacon Ltd and Walter Gray & Co. Solicitors, all generously donating their time and expertise.

Elisha Leachman, Fundraising Manager, said,

“Writing a will is something that we all put off but need to make sure we do. By having a will written you are able to protect the people and causes that you love and care most about. “Our Will Writing Scheme offers peace of mind to participants, along with the added bonus of donating to a great local charity, dedicated to helping older islanders live well in later life.”

Register today

To register today or to find out more about our Will Writing Scheme please visit the Website or call (01983) 301343 / 301340.

