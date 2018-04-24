Island Con organisers plan massive boost to visitor numbers this October

Island Con, the UK’s only ‘Destination Comic Con’, returns to the Isle of Wight this October and plans to be three times the size of its debut year.

The two day event is a celebration of pop culture, with celebrities, comic books, films, TV, art, gaming, cosplay, kids attractions and general entertainment. There’ll be traders, artists, special guests, workshops and more.

Triple in size

This year the Island Con team are anticipating their visitor numbers will rise from the 3,000 who attended in 2017 to a whopping 10,000!

A spokesperson for Island Con told OnTheWight,

“We can’t wait to be back on the Island this October and are thrilled that so many people will be coming over to the Isle of Wight, to enjoy Island Con. “We’re proud to be able to host this event at Cowes Enterprise College – and are looking forward to offering an unforgettable experience to those who are coming to see names such as Sean Astin, Jason Mewes and Shannon Elizabeth. “The backing we have received from Fantastic Store, Red Funnel and CEX – as well as accommodation and other businesses has been crucial in making this event as popular as it is.”

What to expect

A fantastic line-up of film and TV stars have already been announced (check out the huge list on the Island Con Website), with more to come.

Over the course of the weekend, there’ll be plenty of photo and autograph opportunities, as well as two more i-zones with multiple attractions and a kid-friendly area with loads of things to do.

The panel sessions and Q&As will take place in the large, enclosed theatre-style setting and will be free to anyone with a general entry ticket.

Visitors from far and wide

Thanks to the heroic efforts of the passionate and hard working crew members, Island Con organisers say they have sold tickets as far and wide as New Zealand and South Africa.

From next month (May), you’ll be able to get tickets from selected Island of Wight retailers (cash only) to help those who are unable to purchase online.

Over half of the weekend tickets have already sold, so if you’re thinking of attending, make sure you book very soon.

Where and when

Taking place at Cowes Enterprise College (CEC) in Cowes on Saturday 20th – Sunday 21st October 2018 (10am – 6pm).

Buy your tickets online or look out for details of Island retailers in the coming weeks.

Location map

View the location of this story.