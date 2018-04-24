Isle of Wight care home given six months to improve or close

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

An Isle of Wight care home has been placed in special measures due to “widespread and systematic failings” and has six months to improve or face being shut down.

Solent View Care Home, in Victoria Grove, East Cowes, was inspected at the end of February and rated ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which found eight breaches of the Health and Social Care Act.

The inspection was prompted by safeguarding concerns from the local authority.

Failures of care

Inspectors found staff who administered medicines were not always trained and people did not always receive their medication as prescribed.

In some instances, medication was left in the open where it could be accessed by anyone, including residents with dementia.

Areas of the home were found to be dirty, including the sluice room and a bathroom, which had overflowing bins and a “thick layer of grime” on the chair for the bath hoist.

Risk of cross infection

Inspectors noted that outside the sluice room was an opened bag of potatoes and an open net of onions, posing a further risk of cross infection.

The laundry room was based in a shed in the garden and the sink was “stained black with mould” with “loose dirt in the bottom”.

Considering residents’ dignity

The report issued by the CCG also said some staff showed a lack of consideration for people’s dignity:

“For example, in the way they cared for their clothes and stored continence aids in their rooms.”

Although staff demonstrated a good understanding of people’s individual needs, the records of care they provided did not confirm that the needs of four bed-bound residents had been met.

Mixed views from people

Inspectors said:

“We received mixed views from people about the manner and attitude of the staff. Some staff used inappropriate language when talking about people, although other staff interacted positively with people.”

Staff supported people at the end of their lives to have a “comfortable, dignified and pain-free death” however, most had not received end of life training and people’s care plans lacked information about their end of life wishes.

People had mixed views about the food with some praising the choice and quality.

However, inspectors said staff were unable to confirm the dietary needs of one person living with dementia were being met.

One resident was only offered 200ml of liquid over a period of 24 hours and inspectors could not guarantee residents were fully hydrated.

Despite the concerns raised, inspectors said residents felt safe at the home. One person told them:

“I feel very safe and very secure. I get treated really well.”

Special Measures in 2015

The home was previously deemed to be inadequate following an inspection in 2015, when it was placed into special measures.

At the following inspection in 2016, it was deemed improvement had been made and the service was taken out of special measures however, inspectors said this improvement had not been sustained.

Solent View Care Home declined to comment.

The home is run by Solent View Care Home Limited — Companies House lists the two directors as David Elliott and Linda Marie Silva.

The report

