New Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce CEO announced

The Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Chief Executive, Steven Holbrook, who will join the company on 18th June 2018.

After an extensive recruitment process, where the calibre of applications for the post was exceptionally high, Steven was invited to take on the role as the IW Chamber’s new Chief Executive.

Born and raised on the Isle of Wight

Steven said,

“I was born and raised on the Isle of Wight and I am really excited about taking on the challenge of this position to be able to use my skills to continue the great work of the Isle of Wight Chamber and to move it forward as a dynamic business support organisation for the Island by growing its membership and giving it the profile that it well and truly deserves.”

International business experience

Geoff Underwood, President of the Isle of Wight Chamber said,

“Appointing Steven will introduce a business focused energy that will build on the IW Chamber’s many strengths and make it bigger and stronger than before. “Steven brings with him a range and depth of international business experience, at a very senior level, that will only enhance what the Chamber is and provides for the Island’s business community.”

CEO for eight years

Steven’s business background includes over 16 years’ experience working in the Middle East including eight years as Chief Executive of a multi-million pound company where he gained a vast experience of business on a global scale.

He has both shaped and delivered strategic Visions and Missions for a variety of business sectors and been responsible for putting together major multi-million pound deals with groups across the world.

Steven has the skills and experience to add value and continue to drive growth and development of the IW Chamber Group and the Island’s business community and keep ahead of a rapidly changing and evolving global marketplace.

Steven is taking over from current Chief Executive, Kevin Smith, who retires after 17 years’ service to the IW Chamber.