Island For Brexit take their message to Newport shoppers

Christopher shares his latest news on behalf of Island for Brexit. Ed

Island For Brexit supporters campaigned alongside Brexit Party activists in Newport on Saturday. The Brexit Party mobilised local groups across the country to distribute the second edition of their regular newspaper, The Brexiteer.

Several hundred copies of the newspaper were handed out to Islanders, with many thousands ready to be delivered over the summer.

Barker: “Majority in full support”

Christopher Barker of Island for Brexit said:

“We had a typical response, with the majority in full support and a few who voiced their opposition. People are keenly aware that if Boris Johnson doesn’t now deliver the clean-break Brexit the Island so strongly voted for, there’ll be trouble at the ballot box.”

Barker: “Tories just can’t, and never will, invest in the Island”

He went on to say,

“But they also know that it’s our transport links and lack of investment in the Island that push up our costs, make it harder to do business on the island, and deter industry from investing. And it turns out that The Brexit Party is now the only party that can deliver that investment that the Isle of Wight so sorely needs and deserves, through its Invest In The Rest programme. “The Tories just can’t, and never will, invest in the Island – for the same reasons they haven’t before – and that will remain the case with any Tory MP for the Island and under any Tory PM.”

Find out more

Island For Brexit and the Brexit Party will be arranging meetings around the Island over the next few weeks.

Island For Brexit can be contacted at info@IslandforBrexit or via Twitter: @IslandforBrexit.