Island Independent leader joins call for united candidate against Andrew Turner

The Leader of the Island Independent Group has called upon the Island’s progressive parties to stand a single, democratically selected candidate against Andrew Turner at the General Election.
In 2015 the majority of Island voters rejected Andrew Turner as their MP, yet, the first past the post electoral system resulted in the MP being returned with just 40.67% of the vote, with the rest split among the other five candidates. Nearly 60% of Islanders did not vote Conservative.
Cllr Julia Baker-Smith said,
“It is time to put people before politics. This is an opportunity to give Islanders a single, strong alternative choice to the Conservatives. Island services need to be protected and the Island needs strong, vocal representation in Parliament. It is unacceptable that we have an MP that the majority of people didn’t want, and didn’t vote for.
“Andrew Turner’s voting record is abysmal. He has consistently voted to cut the local government support grant to the Island, this year voting to cut our funding by 44%. Turner has consistently voted against laws to promote equality and human rights, and helping our most vulnerable, people are suffering as a result.
I have written today to the leaders of other parties on the Island urging them to hold an urgent primary among their members to select a single candidate who the 60% of Islanders that wanted an end to Conservative control can jointly rally behind. I very much hope they are able to work together to put Islanders first, we need an end to the Conservative’s austerity and damaging policies on the Island.”
Steve Goodman
18.Apr.2017 3:09pm
Thank you Julia.
juliancritchley
18.Apr.2017 3:14pm
Tell me, how will the LibDems’ support for austerity economics be seamlessly joined with the Greens’ anti-austerity platform behind a single candidate? And which Independents will get on board with a joint anti-Tory candidate? The Independents who gave the council to the Tories, or the Independents who are still working with the Tories on the Council?
It’s one of those ideas which sounds nice in principle, but doesn’t survive basic scrutiny.
The Independents from 2013 showed what happens when you try to lump together people with very different views and priorities. It’s why we currently have a Tory council.
Geoff Lumley
18.Apr.2017 3:23pm
Strange…….that 60% Julia includes the 21% who voted UKIP. Hardly the stuff of ‘progressive’ politics.
Notwithstanding that, the suggestion of a “primary among their members to select a single candidate who the 60% of Islanders that wanted an end to Conservative control can jointly rally behind”. May not go down well with the other parties given the size of Labour’s local membership. At least twice the joint membership of Greens and LDs.
Suruk the Slayer
18.Apr.2017 4:07pm
Quite.
And how is this candidate going to be “democratically selected”?
Who gets a say in this “democratic selection”?
Who do I vote for if the party of *my* choice isn’t an option on the ballot paper because of this gerrymandering?
(Yes, I know that gerrymandering is changing physical boundaries to suit certain parties, but falsely erasing political borders for the same effect is just as bad, and just as undemocratic)
Patrick McKay
18.Apr.2017 3:59pm
I wonder who she could be thinking of?
Julia Baker-Smith
18.Apr.2017 4:20pm
To be clear I have no one party or candidate in mind and this is my personal view.
The first past the post system is in my view flawed and results in the majority of people being under represented.
Ideally I would personally like to see an open primary but sadly this has been sprung on the electorate and I would imagine that would be impossible at such short notice.