Island Independent leader joins call for united candidate against Andrew Turner

Cllr Julia Baker-Smith shares this latest news. Ed

The Leader of the Island Independent Group has called upon the Island’s progressive parties to stand a single, democratically selected candidate against Andrew Turner at the General Election.

In 2015 the majority of Island voters rejected Andrew Turner as their MP, yet, the first past the post electoral system resulted in the MP being returned with just 40.67% of the vote, with the rest split among the other five candidates. Nearly 60% of Islanders did not vote Conservative.

Cllr Julia Baker-Smith said,