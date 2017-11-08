This in from former Leader of the Island Independents, Julia Baker Smith. Ed

The Island Independent group have announced a change in leadership. Cllr Ian Stephens, founder of the group and former leader of the Council will again lead the largest opposition group.

Cllr Julia Baker-Smith, who is stepping down as leader of the group said,

“I have decided to step down as leader of the Independent group to focus on my ward and my family. “Group leader is an unpaid position and as a working age mum I have been juggling competing priorities. I need to prioritise my time to ensure I can provide for my children, while giving the time and attention to my ward work that Whippingham and Osborne residents deserve. “Government cuts meant that island councillors took a 20% pay cut during the last term of council, to an average of £7,500 a year and receive no pension contributions like all other jobs. “While this is the right thing to do to save services it does not help to ensure a gender-balance and equality and sadly leads to Councils run by those who can afford the time away from work, or are already retired, rather than a truly representative cross-section of society. “I feel that Cllr Stephens will be better placed to give the time and focus required to effectively scrutinise and challenge the administration’s emerging policies.”

Cllr Stephens added,

“Julia has been a formidable leader. Her situation highlights the difficulties many young women face in local government, as the time commitment required is rarely reflected in the renumeration they receive. “I would like to thank Julia for her commitment and hard work and offer her my best wishes for every success moving forward.”

Cllr Shirley Smart will now take on the role of deputy group leader.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh