Island Line halve number of trains until further notice

From Wednesday next week (18th September) Island Line trains will only be operating an hourly service, until further notice.

According to South Western Railway there is a safety issue with one of the trains, and they don’t appear to have one in reserve.

A South Western Railway spokesperson confirmed to OnTheWight:

“We are sorry but due to a safety issue with one of the Island Line trains we are currently only able to run one train an hour from start of service on Wednesday until further notice. “The hourly service will connect with the ferries at Ryde Pier Head (xx.18 departures from Shanklin and xx.49 departures from Ryde Pier Head). “We will return to our normal two trains an hour timetable as soon as possible, but the age of these trains and the difficulty in securing replacement parts, means this may take longer than normal.”

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0