Isle of Wight’s Island Line maintenance team in the running for ‘rail industry’s Oscars’

A number of South Western Railway (SWR) staff have been shortlisted for the ‘rail industry’s Oscars’.

SWR submitted a number of entries to the National Rail Awards 2020, and five have made it through to the shortlisting stage.

Maintaining 80-year-old trains

The team currently maintaining the 80-year-old trains running on the Island Line have been recognised as part of the Fleet Excellence category.

This small team have learnt brand new skills and embraced innovation and technology to keep the trains – which are nearing well-earned retirement – running for Islanders and visitors on the Isle of Wight.

This comes on top of two other submissions which covered an initiative focussed on making trains more environmentally friendly and another which promoted the work of Trespass and Welfare Officers.

The final winners for all categories will be announced later in the year.

Commenting, SWR’s Managing Director Mark Hopwood said: