Island Line staff will not be striking, despite what’s reported elsewhere, says RMT spokesman

A spokesperson for the RMT Union on the Isle of Wight has today confirmed to OnTheWight that Island Line staff will not be taking industrial action during December, despite other media sources saying they would be.

Island Line RMT members will be available and are expected to work during the strike period of 2nd December 2019 to 1st January 20120.

Online abuse directed at staff

The RMT Union spokesperson says they are disappointed that certain publications have chosen to publish incorrect information, which in turn has led to their members being abused online.

The spokesperson said,

“The RMT will defend its members, and we will be contacting the relevant media to rectify their error. “The RMT Union remains available for talks.”

