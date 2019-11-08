Island Line service on hourly service until further notice

It’s been a difficult week for staff at Island Line trains with a stop-start service and now a reduced service.
Due to an electrical train fault fewer trains are able to run between Ryde Pier Head and Shanklin.
Train services running to and from these stations will be reduced to an hourly service and disruption is expected until further notice.
- Trains will depart Shanklin at xx18
- Trains will depart Ryde Pier Head at xx49
For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.
South Western Railway are very sorry for any disruption that this may cause to your journey.
Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0
Friday, 8th November, 2019 8:18am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nif
Filed under: East Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Train, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓