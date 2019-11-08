Island Line service on hourly service until further notice

It’s been a difficult week for staff at Island Line trains with a stop-start service and now a reduced service.

Due to an electrical train fault fewer trains are able to run between Ryde Pier Head and Shanklin.

Train services running to and from these stations will be reduced to an hourly service and disruption is expected until further notice.

Trains will depart Shanklin at xx18

Trains will depart Ryde Pier Head at xx49

For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.

South Western Railway are very sorry for any disruption that this may cause to your journey.

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0