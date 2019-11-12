Further disruption on Island Line trains

Following several problems over the last couple of weeks, Island Line trains are back to an hourly service.

The change to timetable is due to an electrical train fault. Train services running to and from Shanklin and Ryde Pier Head will be reduced and disruption is expected until the end of the day (Tuesday).



Reduced timetable

Engineers are working to resume normal service as soon as possible.

Trains will depart Shanklin at xx18

Trains will depart Ryde Pier Head at xx49

Use your tickets on the bus

SWR say that to assist you with your journey, your tickets will be accepted, at no extra cost to yourself on Southern Vectis bus routes 2 and 3.

For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.

SWR apologise for any disruption that this may cause to your journey.

Image: © Emma Gee