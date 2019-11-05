Island Line trains back to hourly service

Due to a train fault between Ryde Pier Head and Shanklin, disruption is expected until the end of the day (Tuesday 5th November) on Island Line train services running to and from these stations .



South Western Railway says,

“We have been informed that a train has developed a fault on the Island Line. This means that until the end of the day the service on the Isle of Wight will be reduced to one train an hour in both directions. – Trains will depart Ryde Pier Head at xx49

– Trains will depart Shanklin at xx18″

For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.

Island Line apologises for any delay that this may cause to your journey.

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0