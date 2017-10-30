Isle of Wight RNLI leads the way with life-saving initiative

George shares this latest news on behalf of Cowes RNLI Lifeboat. Ed

A warm welcome to the RNLI Lifeboat Board’s ground-breaking ‘Saving More Lives’ plan was voiced at the board’s annual meeting last Saturday (28 October), held at the Royal Yacht Squadron’s Cowes Castle.

Board chairman, Major General Martin White, who is also the Island’s Lord Lieutenant, said:

“Hopefully the plan, a really good document, will take us in an even more meaningful direction.”

Paves the way

The plan, incorporated in a ten-page booklet, has a foreword from Robin Ebsworth, the board chairman. He explained,

“It paves the way for us to support and help develop the RNLI’s recent community safety initiatives.”

Every day, he said, people across the country, and of all backgrounds, get into danger in the water.

“It’s a problem we’re here to tackle, explain the risks, share safety knowledge, and rescue people whose lives are in danger. We’re here to work with others to make water a safer place for everyone.”

Collaborative approach

The document helps co-ordinate efforts of the three Island RNLI stations – Bembridge, Yarmouth and Cowes – and enhances the ‘Respect the Water’ campaign. It also recognises the need to work with other agencies, such as the Isle of Wight Council, the National Trust and the local independent lifeboat stations.

In his report to the meeting Robin Ebsworth said the RNLI’s lifeguards had been active on Sandown beach during July and August. He also commended the production, in conjunction with the Royal Yachting Association, of a ‘Better Boating’ booklet, to provide safety tips for all those involved in boating.

Net receipts of just over £231,000 during 2016

Board hon treasurer, Tim Woodcock, revealed that the Island’s branches and guilds accumulated net receipts of just over £231,000 during 2016, an increase of nearly £15,000 on the previous year.

Of the various income streams there was a very encouraging 18 percent rise in the donation total, to £36,602.

A busy year

Stuart Popham, the national RNLI chairman, paid tribute to all those involved in the RNLI on the Island – plus their families. It had been a busy year for the RNLI, he said, and the BBC 2 series about its work had reached millions of homes.

Negotiations were now underway for another series.

All the board officers were re-elected, including hon secretary Lesley Myland.

A feature of the annual meeting was an extensive display of the work of the Island’s stations, the guilds and the branches. Statistics showed that the three stations, up until the end of September, had between them clocked up 133 ‘shouts’ during 2017 (Bembridge 37, Cowes 60 and Yarmouth 36).