Island Roads helps school develop ‘construction zone’ for pupils

Island Roads has helped Hunnyhill Primary School create a new construction area designed to encourage pupils to build their skills.

The school has developed a special construction zone as part of work to help early years pupils develop their personal, emotional and social skills.

And Island Roads operatives attended the Newport school to hand over equipment including ‘men at work’ and ‘road closed’ signs as well as barriers, a sandbag and Island Roads workwear including hi-vis tabards and hard hats.

Appreciate help from Island Roads

Hunnyhill Primary early years lead, Maxine Thompson, explained,

“The children were showing an interest in construction and building because of the houses that are being built near the school site. “We wanted to create an outdoor construction area to help the children develop this interest with real-life tools and materials. We assembled together a few things ourselves, but then contacted Island Roads to see if they could help the project too. “We were delighted when they offered us some equipment and I am sure the children will enjoy using it to help them play and learn at the same time.”

Island Roads lead operative Ryan Jackman who delivered the equipment to the school said:

“The company was really keen to do its bit to support the school’s construction project. “We hope the pupils find the equipment useful – and we could see they were enjoying it the minute it was delivered. Hopefully it could inspire some of the children into a future career in engineering.”

Image: Ryan with Maxine and pupils Cory Hughes and Amelia Stone.