Highways PFI company promotes apprenticeship opportunities

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Find out about more Apprentice position with Jobs OnTheWight. Ed

Island Roads has supported two events designed to help young people into work.

The Highways PFI company – which has around 200 Island employees – recently attended the National Apprenticeship Week event at Newport’s Lord Louis Library and also the Future Finders event organised by the Solent Local Economic Partnership at the IW College.

Both events brought together young Islanders with possible future employers and to provide careers advice.

The Tenth National Apprenticeship Week event at the library brought together employers and apprentices from across the Island to celebrate the success of apprenticeships over the last decade and sought to encourage more people to choose apprenticeships as a fast-track to a career.

Representing Island Roads were apprentices Sabrina Sipiano-Burke, Dan Pearson and James Adsett. So far Island Roads has created ten apprenticeships – working across the range of disciplines required to upgrade and maintain the Island’s highways network.

Elainne Piper, Ringway Island Roads HR Business Partner, said,

“It was great to see so many young people interested in a future in highways maintenance and its supporting roles. We look forward to welcoming a new crop of apprentices in 2017.”

Future Finders

At the Future Finders event, local businesses were invited to showcase their organisation, share their experiences and help young people discover the huge range of careers on the Island and the wider Solent LEP area. Students from years 7 and 8 (aged 11-13) were invited with the aim of raising their aspirations and start them thinking about their futures.

There were sessions of ‘speed networking’ when, students spent a few minutes with each representative to ask questions and find out about job prospects and opportunities first hand from people within the world of work

Representing Island Roads were Jason Boulter and Teya Le-Moigne. Jason, a structures engineer, said:

“It was great to be able to discuss careers choices with these young people and we were all impressed with their enthusiasm.”

Paul Herbert, Island Roads service director, said: