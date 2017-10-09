Island runners dominate the Isle of Wight Marathon

Suzanne and Alan share this latest sports news. Ed

On Sunday 8th October, Adam Tuck became only the third Ryde Harrier to triumph in the Isle of Wight Marathon, after 61 years of the event.

In only his fourth outing over this distance, his third this year, he came home in 2:53:15. Adam’s father Graham Tuck was a GB International runner.

Second slot in the race was taken by Daniel Faulkner of Isle of Wight Road Runners in 2:55:41, in his fifth Marathon. Daniel was in a conservative seventh place for the first 22 miles, before a strong run to the finish saw him come through the field.

Long-time leader, Jack Grundy (Team Spy), a former triathlon competitor, competing in his maiden Marathon faltered at the 22 mile mark. A Cowes resident he works for Sport England, working with National Lottery funded athletes, and took third place in 2:56:58.

A second Ryde Harrier Paul Muffett came home in fourth place in 2:57:03. He was the first Island Veteran finishing in a new record time for the Veteran 55+ age group.

With only six men recording a sub three hour time, this select band were completed by William Goozee of Isle of Wight Road Runners in 2:57:37 and Lee Baynton – Benfleet AC- in 2:59:29.

Island clubs dominated the men’s team ranking with the Isle of Wight Road Runners taking top slot.

Host club Ryde Harriers were runners-up, ahead of Isle of Wight Road Runners ‘B’ team.

Hayley Baxter, IW Road Runners was the first lady runner home in 3:43:09 in only her third Marathon race. She realised she had started too fast and struggled around the 20 mile mark, but recovered well to become the first female Isle of Wight Road Runner to taste victory.

Hayley told us her target time had been 3:45 so she was very pleased to better it, she was flabbergasted to be the first lady home, though. In addition Hayley was first Island Lady, first Vet.40+ female and a member of the victorious ladies team, she was in 22nd place overall.

Nicola Kelly from Taunton was the runner -up in 3:45:34 and unattached runner Mandy Steward from Apse Heath was third in 3: 50:28.

Just over 200 runners had entered for the race with 140 of them completing the event which was based at Cowes Community Club and entailed a course from the club to West Wight and back.

First Aid cover was provided by the IW Branch of British Red Cross and the race was organised by Ryde Harriers.

Image: © Suzanne Whitewood