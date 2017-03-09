Island Speedway offering support for Isle of Wight businesses

Barry shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

The Wightlink Warriors are to support start-up and new businesses on the Isle of Wight with a selection of different promotional activities.

The Wightlink Warriors Commercial Director Barry Bishop gives more details,

“When Martin and I returned Speedway to the Isle of Wight we really valued the support of individuals and businesses across the Island and south coast that gave us a helping hand and without them, the start-up costs for the project would have probably doubled. Martin and I take inspiration from the Warrior Way and those that support its values – one of which is community. “Martin, Team Warrior and I are always bouncing ideas around that can benefit the club, community or speedway while trying to innovate and think a little bit different to the norm. In 2016 we really got to understand the value of marketing and especially the value of those who helped us to locate banners and leaflets across the Island. “These conversations have allowed us to confirm that the Wightlink Warriors would like to offer three companies the opportunity to have free marketing with the club in 2017.”

Offer open to open to any Isle of Wight business

He went on to add,

“On offer is a trackside banner for two companies, but one lucky company will be able to sponsor a meeting, with up to ten guests including a meal, and have a great opportunity to bring their valued customers, partners or staff to a unique place to celebrate their business. “Our offer is open to any business on the Isle of Wight and all they must do is tell us, why their business deserves this and what value being part of the Wightlink Warriors and the Warrior Way could bring them in 2017. “Good luck. Please email your entries to Speedwayontheisland@yahoo.co.uk by 5th April. “The Wightlink Warriors speedway, sponsorship and fun for all.”

Image: © Ian Groves

