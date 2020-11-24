Islander fighting second bout of Covid-19 and deadly cobra bite out of hospital, but not out of the woods

The family of Ian Jones, the Islander battling Covid-19 and deadly Cobra bite in India, have shared sincere thanks to all those who have responded to the crowdfunding appeal

Ian has been fighting for his life in hospital in India with a second bout of Covid-19 and a potentially deadly Cobra bite. He has lost all eye sight and has paralysis in both legs.

The fundraiser – now standing at an amazing £17,931 – was launched to help cover the mounting medical bills before Ian is able to travel back to the Isle of Wight..

Totally blind and confined to a wheelchair

A statement from the family reads:

“The charity, Ian and his family are hugely grateful for the incredible response to the fundraising appeal. We had no idea it would generate such an amazing global response and we would like to thank each and every one of you for your support, we are so very grateful. “While Ian is out of hospital he is not out of the woods yet – he has paralysis in his legs and is therefore confined to a wheelchair and he is also totally blind, both as a result of the Cobra venom, which is extremely frightening for him. We take some comfort though from the fact that he is back amongst more familiar surroundings and with his beloved dog Rocky and able to enjoy some cuddles again. “We are doing everything we can to try and bring him home so he can continue his recovery here with us and we will keep you posted on his progress. “Thank you again for all your support and donations.”

If you would like to show your support, the fundraising page can be found on the GoFundMe Website.