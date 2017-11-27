Islanders for Europe: Pro-Europe Islanders invited to monthly meet-up

Greg shares news of this upcoming event for those concerned about the effects of Brexit. Ed

Islanders for Europe are trying to contact anyone on the Island who is worried or concerned about how leaving the European Union will affect businesses, public services and Island residents.

Although we respect that many Islanders voted to exit the European Union we also realise that there are a lot of people who are unsure of what this will look like.

38% of Islanders voted to Remain

We also recognise that the large number of people who voted to stay in the European Union, locally and nationally, feel that their concerns are being ignored leaving them feeling angry and isolated.

There are also many people on the Isle of Wight who have strong European connections and we wish to let these people know that Islanders for Europe provides a place where they can share their concerns and meet supportive people.

Although the referendum in June 2016 has divided people we believe there is more that unites us than divides us.

Our concerns

Our concerns include; finding sufficient staff for the large number of homes for the elderly, ensuring a smooth transition for the farming, fishing and tourist industries, and public services, taking into account the high dependence some of these have on staff from abroad, the protection of farming land and green spaces, rising food prices and care of the vulnerable.

We are particularly concerned about the future of the NHS.

Little response from MP

Although we have contacted our MP about these issues we have been disappointed to receive very little response.

Monthly meetings

Islanders for Europe meet once a month at the Quay Arts Centre (third Tuesday of the month at 6-30pm, except December when we will meet on 12th) and we have a Website where people can find links to become involved.

We also have a quiz planned for 31st January at Quay Arts.