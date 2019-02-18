Islanders for Europe report ‘overwhelming success’ from awareness raising in Ryde

Islanders for Europe hailed their street stall in Ryde last weekend as an overwhelming success, and invite others to join them on the rally and march in London next month.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

islanders for europe cake - feb 2019

Islanders for Europe share this report from the weekend. Ed

Islanders for Europe are hailing their street stall in Ryde this weekend as an overwhelming success, with plenty of donations, new members and Brexit conversations had over the day.

Accompanied by disco hits such as ‘I Will Survive’, the pro-Europe group listened to concerned Island residents: business owners and families who recognise the positive benefits which our EU membership brings.

islanders for europe cake not hate - feb 2019

A handful of pro-Brexit supporters turned up and shouted across the square, but most were considered and on the whole it was a positive day.

Organiser, Glenn Koppany said

“We are here to listen to people and discuss these very emotional issues. It’s not easy at the moment. Most people recognise the tensions, and the conversations we had were productive.”

islanders for europe team - feb 2019

Campaigner Cameron Palin added,

“There was a notable turnout from all sides of the Brexit debate. It was clear that the case for a People’s vote is still strong and that a growing section of the public believe that as well.”

As the UK enters the final weeks of negotiations and decision making, an increasing number of Islanders are supporting a People’s Vote to determine our future.

Join the march
The ‘Put It to the People’ march will be taking place in London on Saturday, March 23rd and Islanders for Europe will be taking part – possibly through organising transport from the Island.

For more details please email islanders4europe@gmail.com or find us on Facebook.

Monday, 18th February, 2019 12:39pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mj5

Filed under: Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Islanders for Europe report ‘overwhelming success’ from awareness raising in Ryde"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
ukdave

Hopefully the government and Europe will agree a deal. If not we’re out with no deal. So be it. People should respect the result of the referendum and stop trying to deflect the UK from its path to independence.

Vote Up8-5Vote Down
18, February 2019 3:18 pm
middling
The EU and government already agreed a deal, it’s parliament that rejected it (and quite rightly, as it’s terrible and is the slow, lingering, death of the UK). Given that parliament has voted against both the deal and crashing out without a deal, and that invoking Article 50 was Theresa May’s personal decision, the best solution to this disaster is to revoke Article 50 and remain in… Read more »
Vote Up0-1Vote Down
18, February 2019 5:56 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*