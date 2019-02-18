Islanders for Europe report ‘overwhelming success’ from awareness raising in Ryde

Islanders for Europe share this report from the weekend. Ed

Islanders for Europe are hailing their street stall in Ryde this weekend as an overwhelming success, with plenty of donations, new members and Brexit conversations had over the day.

Accompanied by disco hits such as ‘I Will Survive’, the pro-Europe group listened to concerned Island residents: business owners and families who recognise the positive benefits which our EU membership brings.

A handful of pro-Brexit supporters turned up and shouted across the square, but most were considered and on the whole it was a positive day.

Organiser, Glenn Koppany said

“We are here to listen to people and discuss these very emotional issues. It’s not easy at the moment. Most people recognise the tensions, and the conversations we had were productive.”

Campaigner Cameron Palin added,

“There was a notable turnout from all sides of the Brexit debate. It was clear that the case for a People’s vote is still strong and that a growing section of the public believe that as well.”

As the UK enters the final weeks of negotiations and decision making, an increasing number of Islanders are supporting a People’s Vote to determine our future.

Join the march

The ‘Put It to the People’ march will be taking place in London on Saturday, March 23rd and Islanders for Europe will be taking part – possibly through organising transport from the Island.

For more details please email islanders4europe@gmail.com or find us on Facebook.