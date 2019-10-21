Islanders for Europe take part in march for a People’s Vote

With the Brexit deadline of 31st October coming ever closer, and Parliament stuck in stalemate regarding a clear route forward, over sixty Islanders travelled to central London at the weekend to join another one million people in the March for a People’s Vote.

Bringing flags, banners, placards and even ukuleles, the ‘Islanders for Europe’ contingent took to the streets singing and chanting and making it clear to Parliament that a split vote 3.5 years ago is no mandate for the hard Brexit which Boris Johnson’s government is proposing.

In Parliament Square for vote result

The group remained in good spirits and ended their march in the rain near Parliament Square, just in time to watch the result of the Brexit vote in the House of Commons, which saw the government defeated and was projected onto a big screen for tens of thousands to see.

The day concluded with speeches from Labour, LibDem, Green and Independent MPs, plus contributions from Sandi Toksvig and Michael Heseltine.

First ever political march for many

It was the first ever political march for many people travelling from the Island, and they remarked how uplifting it was to be surrounded by a wonderful spirit of optimism and determination.

Joanna Minchin said,

“To be outside the Houses of Parliament on such an historic day when all MPs were actually inside debating was exquisite timing. Some MPs who spoke to the crowd said how incredible it was to hear us – they thanked us time and again for giving them courage and Michael Hestletine ended saying KEEP GOING. “Stirring stuff – we wouldn’t have missed it for the world. The next few days will be fraught, but we are more determined than ever to work to achieve a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal.”

Find out more

Huge thank you to the volunteers and local sponsors who made the trip possible and accessible to many Islanders.

News shared by Islanders for Europe. Ed