Islander’s ‘Profitable Couch’ podcast No.2 in the iTunes Charts: Help it reach the top spot

An Islander who was forced to close the doors to her treatment room in March due to the Covid 19 outbreak has found a way to support her fellow therapy workers during lockdown, by creating a business advice podcast from her attic.

The Profitable Couch podcast started as a project to give Chiropractor, Nikki Collinson-Phenix, some focus while her treatments rooms are closed, but has now turned into a race to the number one spot in the iTunes Podcast Charts.

The podcast was launched on Saturday 23rd May with a goal of getting it into the iTunes Top 200 charts for Business and Entrepreneurship.

Never dreaming she would even make the top ten, Nikki’s podcast is currently sat at number two in the charts for Entrepreneurship and number ten for Business.

Free support and guidance

Whilst juggling childcare and trying to continue to work in some capacity, Nikki says she found her focus on supporting other therapists during lockdown.

Drawing on her extensive experience in running therapy businesses and tapping into her previous corporate career, she’s providing free support and guidance to other therapists.

Want to help others turn passion into profitable business

Nikki said,

“Having had my business for so many years I have learnt a thing or too about how to run it efficiently, and as someone very driven and focused on results I have created a very profitable business – however when networking within the industry so often I come across others who have fabulous passion fuelled therapy businesses, who are not making any money, and this breaks my heart as they are driven by passion and purpose, but they cannot sustain their business financially. “During lockdown I wanted to use my time to help others on their journey, so that when our doors are allowed to open again they can turn their passion into a profitable and viable therapy business.”

Nikki: My duty to help fellow therapists get their mojo back

She added,

“Right now, with therapy doors closing everywhere many therapist business owners are feeling lost, broken, depressed and fearful. “As I had found the strength to be positive I felt it was my duty to help my fellow therapists get their mojo back and look at all the things they can do to support their businesses and their clients rather than focusing on what they cannot what do!”

