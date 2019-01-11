Islanders to come together at climate change rally and march in Newport

Extinction Rebellion Isle of Wight

This Saturday 12th January 2019, Extinction Rebellion Isle of Wight (XRIW) will be holding their first rally on the Island.

The event is scheduled to start at 12:30pm, meeting in St Thomas’s Square.

After introductory speeches there will be a march through the town which will arrive at County Hall.

Raising awareness

The main aims of the event are to raise awareness about the movement, how we can tackle climate change and to pressurise the council to declare a Climate Emergency.

To date twelve councils have done so around the UK. Our hope is that the IWC will be added to this list in the near future.

For people and planet.

For more information

Image: Julia Hawkins under CC BY 2.0