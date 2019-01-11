Islanders to come together at climate change rally and march in Newport

If you are concerned about the impact of climate change on the planet, or want to find out more about it, you’re invited to a rally and march in Newport on Saturday. Details within.

extinction rebellion

Extinction Rebellion Isle of Wight

This Saturday 12th January 2019, Extinction Rebellion Isle of Wight (XRIW) will be holding their first rally on the Island.

The event is scheduled to start at 12:30pm, meeting in St Thomas’s Square.

After introductory speeches there will be a march through the town which will arrive at County Hall.

Raising awareness
The main aims of the event are to raise awareness about the movement, how we can tackle climate change and to pressurise the council to declare a Climate Emergency.

To date twelve councils have done so around the UK. Our hope is that the IWC will be added to this list in the near future.

For people and planet.

For more information

Image: Julia Hawkins under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 11th January, 2019 9:24am

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

