Isle of Wight 12-year-old making bird boxes to raise cash for women’s charity

During his spare time, 12-year-old Liam has been turning his hand to making bird boxes in order to raise much-needed funds for a women’s centre on the Isle of Wight.

Liam has decided to make bird boxes to order in return for a donation to Wight DASH (what’s this?).

New homes for wildlife

Liam is following guidance via the RSPB Website to ensure his bird boxes are the right size. He’s chosen one that can be occupied by house sparrows, blue tits and other wildlife.

As Liam has been asking Island companies to donate spare wood and other materials, he’s ensuring that 100% of the proceeds go to the charity.

Place an order

If you would like Liam to make you a bird box then please send him a message via Facebook and he’ll will make them to order.

He’s asking for donations that go straight to Wight DASH in return.

See Liam’s Facebook Page (which his proud Mum is looking after) for more information about how to book.

What is Wight DASH?

Wight DASH is a charity that supports women who have been domestically abused. They offer a wide range of services, including the Freedom Programme, Recovery Toolkit, ACE’s toolkit, play therapy and they run lots of other courses and activities within the WOW centre such as Pilates, cooking, needle work, yoga and lots of other classes.

To find out more about Wight DASH visit their Website.