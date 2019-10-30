Isle of Wight adults more active than most, but one in three Year 6 children overweight or obese

Obesity in younger children has increased and one fifth of pregnant women smoke — nearly double the national average.

According to the Isle of Wight’s latest health profile, people living in the most deprived Newport and Ryde wards die five years before residents in affluent areas such as Cowes, Gurnard and Binstead.

Rise in number of obese young children

National Child Measurement Programme figures have revealed nearly one in four Island reception children, and one in three Year 6 children, are obese or overweight.

The number of obese children has risen in ages four to five, compared with last year, but fallen among those aged ten to 11.

A total of 63 children are classed as severely overweight.

Living in poverty

In terms of child poverty, nearly 19 per cent of under 16-year olds live in low-income families.

Public Health England has warned child poverty leads to poor health outcomes in adulthood and early death.

Compared with the regional average, the Isle of Wight has 5.9 per cent more children in low income families.

Smoking while pregnant

The latest figures also show one in five mothers — 20.7 per cent — still smoke at the time of birth.

The figure is double the national average, and the Isle of Wight is ranked the fourth worst local authority nationally.

Bryant: Really important health issue

Simon Bryant, the Isle of Wight Council’s interim director of public health, said:

“We recognise this is a really important health issue for those on the Island — for mothers and their unborn children. “We know smoking contains 4,000 chemicals and can restrict the oxygen supply to the baby. “We have lots to do to improve — in maternity care, pregnant women can access responsive help like the smoking cessation service.”

Teenage pregnancy above national average

Teenage pregnancy rates on the Island have dropped following a small rise in 2016, but levels are still above the national average.

In 2017, there were 40 underage pregnancies — six under the age of 16 — 55 per cent of which resulted in an abortion.

IW adults more active than most

However, Isle of Wight adults exercise more than most. Three in four describe themselves as physically active, compare with a national average of two in three.

The Isle of Wight Health and Wellbeing Strategy, drawn up by the council to help people live healthy, independent lives, runs until 2021.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Ed Yourdon under CC BY 2.0

