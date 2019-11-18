Isle of Wight A&E waiting times among worst in country, say NHS England

Almost one third of A&E patients at St Mary’s Hospital were kept waiting for more than four hours last month — as national waiting times hit an all time high.

Nationally, health workers have blamed the rise on years of under-investment in the NHS and said the service was struggling to cope with a lack of staff and resources.

There are currently 187 full-time vacancies at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

1,342 waited more than four hours

According to figures released by NHS England, 4,616 people attended the A&E department at St Mary’s during October — 71 per cent were treated and discharged, admitted or transferred within four hours, against a target of 95 per cent.

The remaining 1,342 people waited more than four hours.

Fourth worst nationally

A&E waiting times at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust were among the worst in the country, when compared with other hospital trusts. In terms of treating patients within four hours, it was the fourth worst nationally.

When compared with trusts that provided more than just hospital services, it was ninth worst — 13 per cent below the national average of 83.6 per cent.

NHS: We know we need to do more

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

“We know we need to do more to make sure that people in A&E are seen as quickly as possible, but the national data shows we are not alone. “We are working hard to improve all our services. This includes recruiting at home and abroad and working with our partners to make sure that people can leave hospital as soon as they are well enough. “Local people can help us reduce waiting times in A&E by ensuring they call 111 to get advice before travelling and only use 999 or attend A&E in a genuine emergency.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P