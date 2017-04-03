Isle of Wight alpaca farm pick up six major awards

Siobhan shares this latest news on behalf of West Wight Alpacas. Ed

Last weekend, Michelle and Neil Payne from West Wight Alpacas were in attendance at the British Alpaca Society (BAS) National fleece show at Telford International Centre. It has just been announced that they have won six major awards in the fleece show. They sent their fleeces off a few weeks ago and all entries were judged in order.

The prize-winners

“Wellow Ursula” has been awarded the very top prize: overall Supreme Champion and Best in Show. She also takes home Champion White.

Wellow Woodland Warrior is hot on her heels taking home two awards for Reserve Supreme and Champion Brown.

Wellow Winston takes home Champion Fawn and last but not least, Wellow Wight Witch (Wellow Ursula’s daughter) scoops Reserve White.

From novice to top of industry

This is a major achievement for West Wight Alpacas who now have one of the most desirable herds in the UK.

Neil Payne, Owner said,

“In just seven short years we have climbed from alpaca novices to the very top of the industry in the UK. This demonstrates to our buyers both in the UK and Europe that if people want the very best they have to come to the Isle of Wight. “We’ve sold many animals already this year all over the UK and the results we’ve seen from last week can only enhance the quality of our offering. “We have 26 Cria (baby alpacas) due in 2017 with lots of interest being shown before they’ve even hit the ground.”

West Wight Alpacas

A family-run farm park based in the West Wight, we welcome visitors all year round and specialise in the breeding of champion Suri alpacas. All the winning animals are based at the farm in Wellow and are on display for visitors to meet.