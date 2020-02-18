Isle of Wight alternative rock band Mr Strange take new direction with sixth album

Last week saw the launch of a new album for Isle of Wight rock band ‘Mr Strange’.

This will be the sixth full-length studio album for the alternative rock act. Titled ‘Contact’ it’s their first album of all-new material in just over three years.

A more traditional, rock-focused approach than their last two albums, ‘Contact’ features 12 new songs centred around the theme of feeling like an alien trapped on a strange planet and not having a sense that they belong.

Surprising direction

The band, consisting of Anthony Strange on guitar, Damian Strange on drums, and Saul Strange on vocals, says;

“We really think people who are aware of the band and are familiar with our previous work will be quite surprised with the direction we’ve taken on this new record! “We stripped everything back and re-built our sound with a totally different mindset, the result is a far more mature and accessible album. “The only way we can describe ‘Contact’ is like a mash-up of David Bowie and Queens of the Stone Age, with a healthy dose of our trademark weirdness still in there, of course!”

Something for “nearly everyone”

They went on to add,

“We hope people give it a shot, we’ve worked really hard on this album, there’s something on the record for nearly everyone, not just old fans, but also folks who either aren’t aware of our music or found our previous work too dark or heavy.”

Keep an eye out for live shows

The band will be playing a few independent festivals on the mainland over the summer, but also plan to play some local shows from late spring onwards.

‘Contact’ has been released on all major digital music storefronts and streaming services, as well as being available on physical CD via the Band’s Website.

For more information and updates from the band, they can be found on nearly all social media sites, including Twitter, Instagram, Youtube and Facebook.

