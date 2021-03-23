Isle of Wight ambassador for international social enterprise named

Island Innovation, an international social enterprise, has announced this year’s Island Innovation Ambassadors, a network of islanders from across the globe, including an Ambassador from the Isle of Wight.

These new members empower islands by communicating and developing creative solutions to shared challenges. The Ambassadors will serve as bridges between their communities, connecting distant islands to ignite conversations about complex and evolving issues.

Jordan: Islands are unique places with unique, though shared, issues and experiences

Cllr Phil Jordan from Ryde on the Isle of Wight commented,

“I am delighted to be an Ambassador for the Isle of Wight and very much believe Islands are unique places with unique, though shared, issues and experiences. They require special, creative solutions. Island Innovation seeks to connect diverse stakeholders from island communities, regardless of size, political status, or location. “Islands often face similar challenges to one another but are usually forced to tackle them separately due to barriers created by distance, language, and culture. The Island Innovation Ambassador initiative allows for collaboration and idea sharing from our ambassadors’ unique perspective wherever they are living or working.”

Across the world

Ambassadors will serve as representatives for island communities across the globe, ranging from the Isle of Wight to Öland (Sweden) to Fiji to Jamaica to Hawai’i to Tierra del Fuego (Chile). They will partner with and amplify the voices of politicians, entrepreneurs, innovators, activists and community leaders. The ambassador network allows for global exchange in expertise, without geographic limitation, and encourages collaboration.

The Ambassadors will collaborate towards creating a successful Virtual Island Summit, which will be held online from September 6-12, and anticipates over 10,000 island stakeholders in attendance. In the face of emerging worldwide crises such as climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic, the spirit of international problem-solving fostered by the Virtual Island Summit is more critical than ever.

Ellsmoor: Ambassadors incredibly passionate

James Ellsmoor, Island Innovation founder, commented,

“The Island Innovation ambassadors play an incredibly important role in transmitting sustainable innovations between island communities and sharing best practices. “This year’s ambassador cohort is incredibly passionate about economic and environmental issues facing islands, international cooperation, and sustainable development. “We are thrilled to have Cllr Phil Jordan representing the Isle of Wight.”

Island Innovation brings together the private sector, government, utilities, NGOs and universities to advance innovation for sustainability and prosperity in islands worldwide. For more information, visit the Island Innovation Website. To find more information about Ambassadors in your community, visit the Ambassador Page.

