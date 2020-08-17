Isle of Wight Ambulance team pass nationally accredited qualification with flying colours

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust Ambulance Service is delighted to announce Heather Simpson, Daniel Pink (newly qualified paramedics) and Philip Ryder (Emergency Vehicle Operative) have passed their level three certificate in Emergency Response Ambulance Driving (L3CERAD).

Driving in adverse conditions

This important course requires the students to demonstrate the knowledge, skills and understanding to prepare, drive and manoeuvre ambulance vehicles, including pre-driving checks, navigation, the effects of adverse conditions and managing confrontational behaviour.

Each ambulance team member had to pass a road sign exam and theory knowledge on Highway Code, Emergency Ambulance Response Driver’s Handbook and the Police Roadcraft.

In addition they then had to do an independent drive under normal road conditions and also under emergency response conditions with an Instructor from South Central Ambulance Service to demonstrate their ability.

First time nationally accredited course run on the Island

This is the first time this national four week course has been run on the Island. Both exams had a 85% pass mark resulting in the team gaining an accredited qualification that is recognised nationally.

Victoria White, Head of Ambulance said,

“The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service has always fully trained staff to drive in emergency conditions, however this is the first nationally accredited course that has been run on the Island and we are thrilled that Heather, Daniel and Philip have all successfully passed.”



News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed