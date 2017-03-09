Isle of Wight announce Gala Dinner and plans for July event

Matthew shares this latest news from Isle Of Wight Pride. Ed

Isle Of Wight Pride continues to keep their foot hard down on the accelerator pedal as we power towards a fantastic event on 15th July. Isle of Wight Pride are delighted to announce two important pieces of news.

Rainbow Gala Dinner

Firstly, they have released details of the eagerly anticipated Gala Dinner at Royal Esplanade Hotel in Ryde on 27th April (7.30pm).

Appropriately entitled “Rainbow Gala Dinner”, the committee have set up a fantastic evening of outstanding performances and a sumptuous three course Dinner in a fabulous setting in the newly refurbished Royal Esplanade Hotel.

You are invited to dress to impress for the evening and colourful ties and dresses are especially encouraged!

Top class entertainment

The Island will be welcoming back Miss Jason, whom many will remember from the Isle Of Wight Gay Men’s Chorus summer concert in Summer 2016, she will be hosting the event and will leave diners with tears of laughter.

She will be joined through the evening by Kat Kai Kol-Kes, described as an ARTivist, Kat is Botswana’s first openly trans identifying public figure and is setting up a treat as a professionally trained singer and award winning solo artist.

Finally, we are delighted to welcome the international talents of Harpist, Cormac De Barra (pictured), from Dublin. Cormac has extensive experience as a performer, but is most recognised for touring with Hazel O’Connor since 1998. He will be bringing his own Irish Harp from Dublin and those attending are in for a real treat.

Limited tickets, so buy now

Matt Bundy, organising this event said,

“Although I’ve arranged this event, I was one of the first to buy my tickets, I can’t wait to attend and it’s going to be a highlight of the year. “We hope to raise lots of much needed funds for IWPride, whilst also having a great evening of food and entertainment with friends, old and new. With the price being just £40 per ticket, people who may be attending by themselves will not be left out in the cold, but will be able to join in the fun!”

Tickets are strictly limited for this intimate evening and with such a wealth of talent, make sure you get your ticket in time. Tickets available through the IW Pride Website.

Book now for stalls at July event

The second announcement by IWPride was the booking of traders and stalls for the main event in July. Market organiser, Lewis Wheeler said,

“With two stages hosting a wide variety of top-quality national and local musicians, speakers and performers, a parade down Union Street and a ticketed party at The Balcony in Ryde in the evening we know that this is going to be a fantastic event for the Island.”

Lewis went on to say,

“At the heart of the event is the ‘Pride Village’ which will host the acoustic stage, a cocktail bar, trade and information exhibitors, Wellbeing and Family Zones and the Catering Zone. “As an exhibitor or trader at the event you will have the opportunity to showcase your organisation at an event that has equality, respect and love as its core values. Through your association with IW Pride you will demonstrate to the Island that your organisation holds these values and that your doors are open and welcoming to all.”

There is an early bird discount available for all traders and those interested in having a stall at the event, who register by 15th April 2017, so make sure you get in touch with Lewis (lewis@IWPride.org).

Image: © Cormac De Barra