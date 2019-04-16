Isle of Wight Apprenticeship Support Network ‘leading the way’

The launch of the Apprenticeship Support Network was held at the Riverside Centre in Newport on Thursday 11th April 2019.

Funded by UnionLearn through POA Learning, the project will provide help and advice to any apprentices who feel that they would benefit from extra support and guidance around their learning and working practices. This can include pastoral care and advice for matters in both the workplace and outside.

Packed launch event

Over 50 attendees representing Unions, local employers, training providers and community groups heard the objectives of the Apprenticeship Support Network with guest speakers including Vix Lowthion, local educator and parliamentary candidate, Steve Ambrose of Island Roads and Adrian Ryan from UnionLearn all giving their views on how apprentices, employers and training providers can be supported on the Island through the project.

Vix Lowthion said

“I’m thrilled to support POA Learning at the launch of their pioneering Apprenticeship Support Network initiative supporting Apprentices in their work and home life to get the most out of their learning.”

Logan: Isle of Wight leading the way

Dave Logan, Centre Manager for POA Learning at Albany House, HMP Isle of Wight echoed her comments saying,

“I was delighted that this event was so well supported, I have seen the need for a service of this type on the Island for some time now. “This is something new, only Australia seems to have something similar, so the Isle of Wight is leading the way with this service and I am really proud to be part of it. The real work starts now but it was great to have so many people here to see the service launched.”

POA Learning: Hope all will work together

Alison Manion, Project Coordinator from POA Learning said

“POA Learning are thrilled to be taking the lead on this initiative. We hope that all Apprentices, Training Providers and Employers will work together in ensuring that this project is the success that we all want it to be.”

The service has been backed by the Unionlearn project, the learning branch of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), which promotes organisational learning through Trades Unions. Funding has been obtained through a successful ‘innovation’ bid, submitted by POA Learning, in order to launch the service on the Island.

What is POA Learning?

POA Learning, located at Albany House HMP Isle of Wight, is a community-based learning resource with drop-in sessions in Ryde, Newport, Shanklin and Ventnor, and is connected to many Island organisations that promote learning and support to vulnerable people.

It provides functional skills in English, Maths and ICT as well as employability skills, online support for benefits, supported job searching and a range of distance learning courses, with most being free of charge. It also provides free group sessions on ADHD awareness, Autism awareness and resilience.

Find out more

For more information on the service, visit the Website.

Contact the Apprenticeship Support Network on 01983 532769 or by emailing info@apprenticeshipsupportnetwork.org,dave.logan@poalearning.org.uk or jan.hookey@poalearning.org.uk.