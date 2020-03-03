Isle of Wight artist curates Swedish show of UK abstract artists (listen to podcast)

Later this week an exhibition of British abstract artists opens in Malmo, Sweden.

The exhibition has been curated by the Isle of Wight’s abstract collage artist, Jo Hummel-Newell.

Critically acclaimed

Jo trained at The Royal College of Art and was hailed as ‘the next generation to turn its back on Emin and Hirst’s conceptual works’ by the Observer newspaper.

Islanders may know Jo through her work with Foal Ats at the Depozitory in Ryde, which she ran with her partner Chris Jenkins (also a successful artist).

Swedish show

Dear Painting features the work of nine artists through twenty four paintings, personally researched and curated Jo.

The exhibition runs from 6th to 31st March 2020 at the Nordic Art Agency Gallery, Malmo.

A joy to curate

OnTheWight asked how the opportunity arose and what it’s been like curating the exhibition for the Nordic Art Agency.

Jo told us,

“Curating a British painting exhibition and touring it to Sweden has been a joy. I’m a huge fan of abstract painting and it’s a pleasure to celebrate other Artists’ work. “I was invited to be a represented Artist by Nordic Art Agency a year ago. Juliet and I worked together on my Solo Exhibition Transformer in Autumn last year and organising a group show remotely was relatively easy for us as we already had an insight into each others methods and strengths. “

Podcast explains more

Delving deeper into the process of creating abstract art, Jo features on the most recent podcast by the Nordic Art Agency.

You can listen to via the Website (just scroll down the page to find it), or on the usual streaming/podcast services.

Head start working from an island

Living and working on the Island gave Jo a head start, she explains, and so pulling together work by artists from around the UK for an exhibition in another country wasn’t as hard a task as it could have been.

“In terms of moving work around internationally I’ve always felt that working from an island gave me a head start. “You have to get savvy with logistics from the outset. Sending works to Sweden is no more complicated than sending works to Southsea or London.”

You can learn more about Jo by visiting her Website, or following on Instagram or Twitter.

Image: © Julian Winslow