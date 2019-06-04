Isle of Wight bakery makes finals of National Bakery Awards

Fingers crossed for a Isle of Wight family bakery that will be heading to the BAFTAs tonight for the National Bakery Awards.

Grace’s Bakery have already won Best Bakery on the Isle of Wight and have a chance of being chosen as a regional or overall winner tonight (Tuesday)

Redrup: Grateful for energy and enthusiasm of staff

Sarah Redrup of Grace’s Bakery told OnTheWight,

“We are absolutely thrilled by the news, especially as we weren’t aware that we had been nominated! “We are so grateful for the energy and enthusiasm that all our staff put into keeping our ovens running and our shops serving the Island. “We would also like to thank all of our customers who continue to support us.”

Redrup: Heart-warming to be recognised nationally

Sarah went on to say,

“Our little family has been running this business for over 20 years now and in that time we have grown from one shop in Ryde to five across the Island and over 50 wholesale customers. “It is truly heart-warming to be recognised nationally for what we do.”

