Isle of Wight band chosen for ‘Track of the Week’ on BBCR1

Great news for the four piece from the Isle of Wight, as their latest track is played all week on BBC R1

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

coach party band members with skateboards

Congratulations to Isle of Wight band, Coach Party, who are this week’s ‘Track of the Week’ on BBC Radio One.

The four piece’s latest track,. Bleach, has been playing each day since Saturday and there are plenty more opportunities to hear it on the airwaves for the next four days.

Check them out on:

  • Monday : Nick Grimshaw 3pm-7pm
  • Tuesday : Clara Amfo 11am-1pm
  • Wednesday : Adele Roberts 4am-7am
  • Thursday : Greg 7am-11am

Follow Coach Party’s Facebook Page for latest updates, or see their Website.

Image: © Coach Party

Monday, 17th August, 2020 2:07pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nRU

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Music

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...