Isle of Wight band chosen for ‘Track of the Week’ on BBCR1

Congratulations to Isle of Wight band, Coach Party, who are this week’s ‘Track of the Week’ on BBC Radio One.

The four piece’s latest track,. Bleach, has been playing each day since Saturday and there are plenty more opportunities to hear it on the airwaves for the next four days.

Check them out on:

Monday : Nick Grimshaw 3pm-7pm

Tuesday : Clara Amfo 11am-1pm

Wednesday : Adele Roberts 4am-7am

Thursday : Greg 7am-11am

Follow Coach Party’s Facebook Page for latest updates, or see their Website.

Image: © Coach Party