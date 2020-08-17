Isle of Wight band chosen for ‘Track of the Week’ on BBCR1

Congratulations to Isle of Wight band, Coach Party, who are this week’s ‘Track of the Week’ on BBC Radio One.
The four piece’s latest track,. Bleach, has been playing each day since Saturday and there are plenty more opportunities to hear it on the airwaves for the next four days.
Check them out on:
- Monday : Nick Grimshaw 3pm-7pm
- Tuesday : Clara Amfo 11am-1pm
- Wednesday : Adele Roberts 4am-7am
- Thursday : Greg 7am-11am
Follow Coach Party’s Facebook Page for latest updates, or see their Website.
Image: © Coach Party
Monday, 17th August, 2020 2:07pm
By Sally Perry
