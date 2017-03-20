Isle of Wight beach named in top eight best in the world

We all know how brilliant the two mile stretch of beach at Compton is with its sandy beach and outstanding sunsets. Now the most read online news site in the world has included it in their top eight best beaches from around the world.

compton beach

Sitting alongside beaches in Montenegro, Italy, Ile de Re and Corsica, Compton Beach on the Isle of Wight has been selected as one of the top eight beaches around the world to visit this year.

The round-up of best beaches was published over the weekend by the Daily Mail.

Compton was only one of two beaches in the UK selected for the list.

The Daily Mail’s travel section say,

Pick a peach of a beach! Seeking a secluded corner of the coast? These stretches of sand will delight the whole family

Compton Beach, Isle of Wight
One of the Island’s best-kept secrets, a two-mile stretch of sandy beach near Freshwater, backed by multi-coloured sandstone cliffs.

If you’re lucky, you might be able to enjoy a gentle breeze coming off the English Channel.

Not to mention the incredible sunsets!

Source: Daily Mail – Travel section

Image: © Nick Edwards Wight Seen

Monday, 20th March, 2017 11:17am

By

.

.

