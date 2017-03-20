Isle of Wight beach named in top eight best in the world

Sitting alongside beaches in Montenegro, Italy, Ile de Re and Corsica, Compton Beach on the Isle of Wight has been selected as one of the top eight beaches around the world to visit this year.

The round-up of best beaches was published over the weekend by the Daily Mail.

Compton was only one of two beaches in the UK selected for the list.

Pick a peach of a beach!

The Daily Mail’s travel section say,

One of the Island’s best-kept secrets, a two-mile stretch of sandy beach near Freshwater, backed by multi-coloured sandstone cliffs. If you’re lucky, you might be able to enjoy a gentle breeze coming off the English Channel.

Not to mention the incredible sunsets!

Image: © Nick Edwards Wight Seen