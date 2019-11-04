Isle of Wight beekeepers return for the annual Honey Show

The annual Honey Show returns this Saturday (9th November).

As usual, there’s free entry to the show, where you can taste a wide variety of honeys and vote for your favourite.

Tough competition

The Honey Show sports 11 categories in the honey class, from different types of honey, to cut honeycomb.

There’ll be entries in the beeswax classes to admire, along with mead, photographic and cooking classes, as well as children’s and miscellaneous which include handicrafts and decorative candles.

As usual there’ll be plenty of Isle of Wight honey for sale as well as delicious honey-related cakes and biscuits.

Where and when

The Honey Show takes place at Isle of Wight Community Club, Park Road, Cowes PO31 7NP between 2pm-4.30pm on Saturday 9th November.

Lots of free parking. For further information please see the IWBKA Website.