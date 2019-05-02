Isle of Wight and three specific locations a big focus in top German Newspaper today

The Isle of Wight has been prominently featured a top Germany Newspaper today (Thursday).

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung has a feature on the highlights the Island and also recommends three places to visit if travelling to the Island.

The centre-right liberal Conservative German newspaper, highlights Osborne House (Queen Victoria’s holiday home), Farringford (Lord Tennyson’s home) and The Royal Hotel (where Queen Victoria once took tea) all as must-see places when visiting the Isle of Wight.

Click on images to see larger versions

Our thanks to Alexander from Berlin for the heads-up