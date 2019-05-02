Isle of Wight and three specific locations a big focus in top German Newspaper today

An article about Brexit and the UK in top German paper today features the Isle of Wight quite prominently today. Another win for Isle of Wight tourism.

IW in German paper

The Isle of Wight has been prominently featured a top Germany Newspaper today (Thursday).

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung has a feature on the highlights the Island and also recommends three places to visit if travelling to the Island.

The centre-right liberal Conservative German newspaper, highlights Osborne House (Queen Victoria’s holiday home), Farringford (Lord Tennyson’s home) and The Royal Hotel (where Queen Victoria once took tea) all as must-see places when visiting the Isle of Wight.

Feature in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung



Our thanks to Alexander from Berlin for the heads-up

