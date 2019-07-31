Isle of Wight boatbuilder wins further contract with Seacat Services

Charles shares this latest business news on behalf of Diverse Marine. Ed

Three months after signing a new build agreement for ‘Seacat Weatherly’ with Seacat Services Ltd., the yard is pleased to confirm that an option for a further identical vessel to be named ‘Seacat Rainbow’ has been contracted.

‘Seacat Rainbow’ is the second vessel in the Chartwell Marine 24 series and will be powered by twin MTU 12V2000M72 1450hp main engines and Kongsberg Kamewa S56 water jet units. The vessel, built to BV class, under survey and HSC-OSC for 26px/industrial personnel, will be delivered Q3, 2020.

Colman: Grateful to Seacat for their commitment

Ben Colman, Director of Diverse Marine states

“We are proud to confirm that contracts have been signed with Seacat for a second new build, a very humbling experience for Diverse Marine. “We are very grateful to Seacat for their commitment and look forward to working with them through the build and delivery of these two vessels.”

‘Seacat Weatherly’ is progressing quickly with the experienced team engaging Aluminium Marine Consultants to complete the fabrication and welding phases of the build. As we enter week nine of construction, the structure is all standing, lower shell plates are in place and the vessel is scaffolded and staged ready for the upper shell plates to be welded into place. In parallel to this the fuel tanks and bow fender structure are in place and complete.

Colman: Challenges worked through

Colman adds:

“Choosing the right team is paramount to the success of this first of class project and we are very pleased with how the build is progressing. Of course, there are challenges, the usual first of class issues and delays in the supply chain, but we have worked through them using our experience and working with the supply chain to ensure timely and quality deliveries.”

‘Seacat Weatherly’ and ‘Seacat Rainbow’ are the notable new builds but the yard has also recently delivered ‘HM1’, a new build 9m RIB to Cowes Harbour Commission and are currently building a 10m Survey Catamaran ‘Coastal Observer’ for Audacious Marine Services and a further 9m RIB ‘Sea Kitten’ for a private client.

Diverse Marine is a brand now synonymous with high quality new builds and refits with a committed workforce and loyal supply chain capable of working on any project and overcoming any challenge with a quality, timely and cost effective solution.