Isle of Wight brain tumour charity to benefit from lingerie and fashion show

Bellissima and Sugar and Spice Lingerie are coming together once again to raise money for charity, this time Isle of Wight brain tumour charity, The Wight Brainy Bunch.

Last Autumn the two shops, from Union Street, Ryde organised a fashion show at Bar74 and raised over £1,300 for Against Breast Cancer.

Tina Lettington, owner of Bellissima explained,

“Our customers really enjoyed the event and as soon as it was over asked when tickets would be available for the next one, so have decided to do it again.”

Over 16 models taking part

The show (which takes place on 20th March) will feature spring summer fashions from both stores main brands and involve over 16 models.

This will be followed a shopping event then ending the evening with entertainment in Bar 74.

Supporting local charities

Sheila Wilson from Sugar and Spice Lingerie explained,

“We asked our customers earlier this year which charity we should raise money for this time and The Wight Brainy Bunch was suggested by many, so we hope to have a great fun evening and support this fantastic local charity.”

Tickets are priced at £10 and include a discount for both shops, available from Bellissima and Sugar & Spice Lingerie, Union Street, Ryde.

Image: © Tina Lettington and Marina Ignarski by Graham Reading Photography