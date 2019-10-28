Isle of Wight Burger King a step closer

Good news for fast-food lovers — the arrival of the Isle of Wight’s first Burger King has moved a step closer.

Planning permission was granted in August for a drive-through restaurant at the former Office Outlet site, next to the Cineworld complex at Coppins Bridge, Newport.

Permission was also granted for a 24-hour gym at the site.

Application online

An application has now been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council by BKUK Group Ltd (Burger King) to install new signage at the site — consisting of a drive-through illuminated canopy, menu boards and its signature bun logo.

Comments can be made on the council’s Website until 22nd November.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: jeepersmedia under CC BY 2.0