Isle of Wight Bus and Rail Users Group: All welcome to public meeting

If you are a bus or train user on the Isle of Wight you are welcome to attend this meeting on Saturday morning in Newport to ask questions of the travel companies.

Island Buses:

The Isle of Wight Bus and Rail Users’ Group (IWBRUG) invites all to a public meeting on Saturday 12th January.

Taking place at the Methodist Church Hall in Quay Street, Newport from 11am.

All are welcome to this free event to ask questions, put your point of view to Richard Tyldsley, General Manager of Southern Vectis, and Stewart Chandler, transport officer for the IW Council, who will also be in attendance.

IWBRUG will pass your questions and comments about Island Line to a South Western Railway representative.

Wednesday, 9th January, 2019 12:16pm

