Isle of Wight Bus and Rail Users Group: All welcome to public meeting on Saturday

If you are a bus or train user on the Isle of Wight you are welcome to attend this meeting on Saturday morning in Newport to ask questions of the travel companies.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

train at ryde station

The Isle of Wight Bus and Rail Users’ Group (IWBRUG) invites you to attend a public meeting this Saturday, 29th June.

Taking place at the Methodist Church Hall in Quay Street, Newport from 11am.

Come along, ask questions, put your point of view to Simon Moye, Operations Manager of Southern Vectis, Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet Member for Transport, and Stewart Chandler, Principal Transport Officer for the IW Council.

We will pass your questions and comments about Island Line to a South Western Railway representative.

Everyone is welcome. Free admission.

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 25th June, 2019 9:06am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n0w

Filed under: Bus, Featured, Island-wide, Newport, Train, Travel, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*