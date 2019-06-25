Isle of Wight Bus and Rail Users Group: All welcome to public meeting on Saturday

The Isle of Wight Bus and Rail Users’ Group (IWBRUG) invites you to attend a public meeting this Saturday, 29th June.

Taking place at the Methodist Church Hall in Quay Street, Newport from 11am.

Come along, ask questions, put your point of view to Simon Moye, Operations Manager of Southern Vectis, Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet Member for Transport, and Stewart Chandler, Principal Transport Officer for the IW Council.

We will pass your questions and comments about Island Line to a South Western Railway representative.

Everyone is welcome. Free admission.

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0